California and New York top the list of states with the most data breaches

It seems like every day a new company reveals that their database has been hacked and somebody has been sifting through millions of their customers’ private data. Quest Diagnostics, Marriott, Equifax, and so many more have been hit, and hundreds of millions of people are monitoring their credit reports and YouGotPwned.com hoping that their names, addresses, social security numbers, and birth dates aren’t being sold on the dark web (they probably are).

Comparitech analyzed data on the last 10 years’ worth of data breaches and the number of records exposed. It found that California is a risky place to live, and not just because of the likelihood of getting run over by a tech bro on a Bird scooter. California suffered the most data breaches and also had the most records exposed: 1,493 breaches since 2008, affecting nearly 5.6 billion records in total. That’s twice as many breaches as the runner-up, New York, followed by Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Oregon, where 1.37 billion records leaked from one source: River City Media, which got me, according to YouGotPwned.

If the idea of a data breach keeps you up at night, you might want to move to Hawaii—or the Dakotas, Wyoming, or West Virginia, but Hawaii is objectively better because it had the fewest data breaches over the last decade.

The bottom of the list in Comparitech’s analysis had under 30 data breaches over the decade, hence the whole move to Hawaii thing.

Since 2008, 9,696 data breaches occurred across the U.S. involving more than 10.7 billion records. Because each lost or stolen record costs an average of $148, that amounts to more than $1.6 trillion lost since 2008. (Think how many GoFundMes could have been funded with that money!)

Check out the full list of data breaches by state here, while planning your move to Maui.