Advertisers still love Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl calms her customers

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg took to the Palais stage in front of a packed house of people who lined up more than hour ahead of time, with some sitting in the aisles to hear her session.

Interviewed by Bloomberg‘s Caroline Hyde, Sandberg started off promoting the value of diversity in advertising, but not surprisingly, the chat rather quickly transitioned into one around Facebook’s privacy issues, the antitrust argument for U.S. tech giants, the company’s response to Russian interference in the 2016 election, and its preparedness for 2020.

Sandberg reiterated her denial of allegations that once Facebook execs understood the issue of Russian election interference, they sought to conceal it. “There are things that we missed, we wish we had understood the Russian interference in the U.S. election, we didn’t and we missed it,” she said. “We’ve worked hard to get ahead of it, and I think we’ve done much better in the recent EU elections and U.S. midterms. But the fact that this is hard is important because we have a responsibility to people around the world who are using our services. And we have a responsibility, I have a responsibility to protect that.”

Looking ahead to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, she added, “We’re going to be as prepared as we possibly can.”

Asked about the growing chorus of voices calling for breaking up the U.S. tech giants via antitrust enforcement, Sandberg laid out the case against it, saying antitrust is fundamentally about consumer choice and consumer benefit (a more recent, narrower lens of antitrust consideration than how the laws were first conceived to break up the railroad and oil barons of the early 2oth century). “If you look at competition, if you want to take a photo of us on stage, you can share that on Instagram, but you can also share that on many other services like Google Photos, or take a video and post it to YouTube, or share it on Snapchat,” she said. “If you want to send a message, of course you can use WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, but there’s also iMessage and WeChat, and it’s incredibly popular. With anything we do, there is a lot of consumer choice and we are committed to doing the things we need to do to make sure consumer choice continues.”

She then diverted attention by discussing Chinese tech companies, and the concerns over their lack of regulation. (This is the current talking point du jour among Big Tech in light of the Chinese trade war and the U.S. government preventing Chinese networking providers ZTE and Huawei from working with U.S. companies.) “People behind closed doors on both sides of the aisle are appropriately worried about Chinese companies, some of which are far bigger, and have far many more people and more services than we do as well, and I think that’s something that needs to be taken into account.”