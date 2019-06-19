Whoopi Goldberg blames Bella Thorne for her own nude photo hack

Actress Bella Thorne says she was hacked and had nude photos swiped. When the hacker blackmailed her, threatening to release the intimate photos to the public unless she paid, Thorne beat the hacker to it, sharing the photos on Twitter on Saturday along with a note saying she is taking her power back.

Thorne’s bold move ended up being discussed on the talk show The View, where co-host Whoopi Goldberg seemed to blame Thorne for her own computer hack, implying that Thorne should have known the hackers would be able to gain access to the pictures.

“Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants them,” Goldberg said on the show. “And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry, your age does not—you don’t get to do that.” Goldberg continued, “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are, you don’t take nude pictures of yourself.”

Thorne and many others across the internet were not interested in hearing Goldberg’s victim-blaming stance that seems to imply hackers have some sort of right to nude pictures of celebrities who dare to take them on their own phones. “Shame on you,” Thorne responded on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, blasting Goldberg for “saying if you take a sexy photo, then it basically deserves to get leaked like don’t be surprised at all and don’t feel sorry for yourself.”

Thorne is just the latest celebrity to have her photos hacked. Back in 2014, an iCloud hack resulted in private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Upton, and more being shared online.