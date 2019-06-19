We have some questions about Netflix’s massive ‘Murder Mystery’ viewership numbers

Good news for studios thigh-deep in reboots and sequels looking for a reason why Men in Black: International and Shaft (2019) biffed at the box office last weekend. It’s definitely not that those were ill-advised cashgrabs, cynically courting nostalgia for antique IP. No, apparently nobody saw those films because everyone instead stayed home to watch the entertainment tentpole of the summer, Murder Mystery.

Using the MPAA estimate of a $9 ticket, Netflix is claiming a $120 million domestic opening weekend , theoretically the third biggest opening of the year behind the two Marvel movies.

According to the streaming kingpin, the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Clue-on-a-cruise flick is a record-breaking juggernaut. Nearly 31 million “accounts” watched Murder Mystery in its first three days, making it the biggest hit in Netflix’s history. Before the studio breaks out the champagne and charts a course for Murder Mystery 2: Space Murder, they might want to check in and see how their big announcement played out on Movie Twitter.

30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide.

Many people in the know found these numbers suspicious, and their skepticism is well earned. Netflix is notoriously cagey when it comes to releasing viewership, and the company usually only does so to quantify a big cultural phenomenon like Stranger Things. Last week, the company announced that Ava Duvernay’s Central Park Five series When They See Us was its most-watched series every day since it premiered, which made perfect sense because of all the conversation around the show. Last December, Netflix proclaimed that Bird Box established the record Murder Mystery just broke, and considering that the Sandra Bullock-fronted thriller arrived while everyone was home for the holidays and bored, the information checked out.

And then we have Murder Mystery. At 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s Sandler’s biggest critical hit since signing his landmark Netflix deal in 2014 (and re-upping in 2017), but it hasn’t left the slightest cultural footprint. Nobody is quoting their favorite Murder Mystery lines into memedom. Nobody is padding out their GIF arsenal with memorable moments. Hardly anyone seems to be talking about this film at all. So how on Earth could it be the most-watched opening in Netflix history?

If the value of movies—ostensibly pieces of art—has to come down to a box office horserace, then horse speed should at least be measured as accurately as possible. Netflix is a public company, so it can’t legally use incorrect numbers without opening itself up to lawsuits, but it sure seems like there’s some fudging at play. Here are some questions Fast Company has about how Netflix is measuring its viewership.

How many people actually watched the entire movie?

Netflix has said before that it counts 70% of the runtime as a “view.” Did a lot of people not make it past the ~2/3 point? When we’re talking about the easiest possible method of watching a film, it matters whether a significant amount of people couldn’t be bothered to finish.

How many people intentionally watched the movie?

Unless users turn off their devices, Netflix autoplays a suggested offering when the previous selection is finished. And as I learned the hard way earlier this year, Netflix always suggests its original content and often its shiniest new object.

What counts as an account?

If there are multiple users on a single account, are they all counted as individual accounts? Are multiple platforms (different devices, connected TVs) each considered an account? Are instances of illegal password sharing somehow monitored and technically factored as accounts? (This last idea is unlikely, but since the means for providing metrics is so vague, it’s literally anybody’s guess—unless you work at Netflix and you know for sure, in which case could you please tell me?