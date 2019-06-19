Here’s a short history of Facebook flops

Yesterday was Facebook’s big blockchain day. It finally went public with its plans to upend the global payments industry by introducing a new program called Libra, which would be both its own digital currency and a financial platform. Users will supposedly be able to pay for things with Libra, store the coin in their own digital wallets, and transfer money to anyone else—wherever they are. It’s certainly an ambitious plan.

But Facebook has many hurdles to overcome. For one, there’s the adoption element; the company needs to convince people to, well, actually use Libra. It also needs real industry support. Yes, some names like Mastercard and Paypal have signed on as “founding members,” but no bank has tied its name to Libra nor has any other big tech platform like Apple and Amazon. Libra has the distinct possibility of failing before it catches on.

Which is why it may be helpful to look at recent history to contextualize this latest launch. Many think of Facebook as some sort of unstoppable force—the sometimes nefarious platform used by nearly everyone in the world. True, Facebook is quite ubiquitous, with over 2.38 billion monthly users worldwide, but that doesn’t mean everything it’s launched has stuck. The company has had many flops during its digital tenure. Here are a few of its biggest failures:

Poke

In 2012, Facebook launched the “Poke” app as an attempt to mimic Snapchat. Historically, Facebook’s strategic playbook has been to either buy or copy the competitors. In this case, it didn’t work. After two years, the company took Poke off the App Store and went back to the drawing board with how it could overtake its social media nemesis.

Slingshot

Despite its first misstep, Facebook tried to persevere. It launched another ephemeral messaging app aimed directly at Snapchat, this one called Slingshot. But this one didn’t take off either. A year later, Facebook killed the stand-alone Slingshot app—along with other projects called Room and Riff which, unsurprisingly, didn’t take off either.

Messenger Payments

This may be the feature most similar to what Libra is trying to achieve. Since 2015, Facebook has tried to facilitate digital cash payments through its Messenger app. The idea was that people already chatting on Messenger could also send money, similar to Venmo. Facebook, however, ran into government approval issues. While it was able to roll it out in the U.S. (and users in the country still can send cash to each other), the service never took off in Europe. Ultimately, Facebook announced its plans to sunset Messenger payments to users in the U.K. and France earlier this year. Libra, it seems, is a way for Facebook to still tackle this problem using the blockchain as a loophole to circumvent financial regulation.

Deals

In 2011, Facebook decided it needed to compete with Groupon. And so it launched Deals, a service that looked a heckovalot like the once-popular Groupon. Deals rolled out to many U.S. cities over a few months, and then Facebook decided to kill the project only four months after it launched.