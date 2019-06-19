Twitter disables precise location tagging in tweets

For years Twitter has given users the option of tagging their precise location, down to the exact latitude and longitude, in a tweet so their followers could know exactly where they were when they tweeted. Soon, that feature will be no more.

Twitter Support has announced that the feature is being killed off due to lack of use. In a tweet, the company said, “Most people don’t tag their precise location in Tweets, so we’re removing this ability to simplify your Tweeting experience.”

Most people don't tag their precise location in Tweets, so we're removing this ability to simplify your Tweeting experience. You'll still be able to tag your precise location in Tweets through our updated camera. It's helpful when sharing on-the-ground moments. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 18, 2019

Although hardcore Twitter users may be bummed, the ability to share precise locations in tweets is going away—and from a privacy standpoint, it’s probably a good thing. Some users who had the feature enabled could have been unaware that they were broadcasting their exact location to the world with each tweet, leaving them vulnerable. After all, when you share your precise location on social media, not only does it tell strangers where you are, it tells them where you aren’t.

The good news for fans of precise location is the feature isn’t going away entirely. Users will still be able to tag a photo they share in a tweet with a precise location if they so choose. To disable this feature entirely, make sure that the “Tweet with a location” setting is unchecked in your Twitter account’s privacy and safety settings.