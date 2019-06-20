I used to believe in hustle porn, and now I think it’s the antithesis of the American Dream

We all want to be happy. You’ve probably watched movies about seeking it, read books on what you need to do to achieve it, and listened to songs about finding it. If you’re an American, the pursuit of it is an “unalienable right.”

But I feel that our workaholic-crazed culture has twisted the definition of what it means to be happy. I’ll even argue that the pursuit of what we think is “happiness” is destructive to what our founding fathers dreamed of when they penned the Declaration of Independence. I’m talking about tying it to a specific definition of professional success (read: lots of money), and the idea that to get there, we have to be constantly grinding and hustling, even when it’s at the expense of our health and relationships.

Life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness

Let me be clear and say that I value hard work. I’m the son of an immigrant. My father came to the U.S. in 1960 to flee the Castro regime. My grandfather bid goodbye to his 15-year-old son, and said, “They can take our cars, houses, boats, and money, but they can never take our hope, our name, and our willingness to work hard.” To this day, my father is one of the hardest workers I know.

But something has happened in recent years to our idea of a good work ethic in this country. Alexis Ohanian, founder of Reddit, dubbed it “hustle porn.” At a November 2018 web summit in Lisbon, he said, “This idea that unless you are suffering, grinding, working every hour of every day, you’re not working hard enough . . . this is one of the most toxic and dangerous things in tech right now.”

I have to agree with Ohanian and believe this mentality pervades all types of businesses, not just tech. I work with B2B marketers and salespeople and see this play out every day. They feel like they must be available and ready to work at all hours to be successful.

I used to be part of the problem. When I owned my first small business, I threw everything I had into it. I believed that if I wasn’t routinely working by 5 a.m. and constantly glued to my email, then I wouldn’t achieve those things that would bring me happiness. Never mind the fact that those things didn’t make me happy. Those closest to me can attest to the fact that this lifestyle did the exact opposite. The harder I worked and the more I achieved, the more unfulfilled, discontent, and narcissistic I became.

Why hustle porn is killing the American Dream

It’s not farfetched to say that overworking will have a direct adverse effect on anyone’s life, liberty, and happiness. A study published in the European Heart Journal found that men who worked more than 55 hours per week had increased cardiovascular problems—specifically atrial fibrillation—which increases the chances of a stroke by 500%.