Scientists are studying the dust inside homes. Here’s what they’re discovering

Don’t feel bad if you’re clueless about your dust. Scientists are not that far ahead of you in terms of understanding the sources and health risks of indoor air particles. That’s an issue, because people spend a lot of time indoors. Indeed, the average American stays within four walls for almost 90% of their day . So knowing more about how your indoor environment affects your health is vital.

To better quantify environmental influences on health, researchers have begun using an “exposome” approach, which considers every last environmental exposure an individual experiences over a lifetime. Your own exposome includes everything from secondhand smoke when you were a baby to lead exposure in your childhood to particulate matter if you grew up near a major roadway or industrial facility. Dust is a big component of the exposome. What particles are you inhaling and ingesting as you go about your day?

I’m a geochemist, and my lab studies environmental health at the household level. Along with environmental scientist Mark Taylor at Macquarie University and other international partners, I’m conducting a research project on the indoor exposome.

Instead of dumping their vacuum canister into the trash, citizen-scientists put it into a sealable bag and send it off to our lab for analysis. This project, called 360 Dust Analysis, is one of a number of recent efforts that are starting to crack the code on indoor dust.

The dust is coming from inside

About one-third of household dust is created inside your home. The components differ depending on the construction and age of your home, the climate, and the cleaning and smoking habits of occupants, so there’s no standard formula for dust.

First, you and your pets generate some of that detritus. Sloughed-off human skin cells are part of the debris. So are pet skin cells, called dander, and dust mites that feed on skin—both of which are strong human allergens.

Overall, you can be sure that your dust also includes some decomposed insects, food debris (especially in the kitchen), fibers from carpet, bedding and clothes, and particulate matter from smoking and cooking. We hope our 360 Dust Analysis program will help solve more of the riddle of just what else goes into dust.