Here’s how you should prep before leaving for summer vacation

Many Americans won’t get to take vacations this summer, and some don’t get or use vacation days at all. If you’re lucky enough to both have and take a vacation during the warmer months (or really any time at all), there are some things you should do to prepare.

Prepping for a vacation at work makes it easier to actually enjoy your time off. If you do the right things ahead of leaving, you can make sure you have a mostly, if not entirely, work-free break.

1. Tie up loose ends

Just because you’re not going to be there doesn’t mean that work stops. If the work you do involves or impacts others, it’s important to make sure any people involved have whatever they need to move forward.

To make that happen, meet with anyone you work with a few weeks ahead of your trip. Ask what they might need from you to not hit a dead end on any joint projects and complete that work.

Be considerate of others. Make sure that your absence does not impact them, or that everyone at least understands the impact before it happens.

2. Tell everyone

It sounds silly, but it’s important to let your coworkers, clients, and bosses know that you will be off. This becomes even more important if you’re going away and won’t be easy to reach.

Ideally, send an email telling people when you will be back and who to contact in case of an emergency. You will also want to set your email auto-reply with that information and mark yourself absent on any communication tools you use.