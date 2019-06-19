I’m a Latinx female founder, and this is how much rejection it took to get to $27 million

Bitwise Industries just came into some cash—$27 million to be exact. As far as we can tell, this raise is one of the largest Series A investments ever secured by a Latinx woman-led company. All by itself, a raise that size is a pretty big deal for a company, but when you pile on that the company has a female, Latinx cofounder and is not one of the usual cities in the headlines for raising VC money, we’re entering uncharted territory.

We were founded in Fresno, Calif., in 2013 and despite being a bit of an outlier for the agriculture-based economy of the region, we finally hit a bit of a stride after a few years. Outsiders would even characterize Bitwise a success. Four thousand students educated, 200 technology companies located downtown. A quarter of a million feet of rebuilt, rehabbed, repurposed commercial space in the heart of the city. One thousand technology jobs created. Four thousand additional jobs created for supporting industries. The technology industry growing at twice the rate of any other industry in the county.

To support education for people from underserved communities and create the on-ramps to high-wage jobs, Bitwise needed cash. If we wanted to take this method to a national level where real life-changing, city-saving growth can occur, we needed to do more. It became clear that Bitwise needed to raise a venture round of capital in order to get there.

This was new to me, so after I googled the term “Series A,” I braced for impact and embarked on what would be a grueling year-long journey. To say the road was bumpy would be a gross understatement. Quickly, I found out that the VC world would not devote itself to making me happy. Fundraising to grow makes total sense until you get a dozen “no’s” in a row from different investors.

Fundraising is neither science nor an art. It’s like a game of The Price is Right and every bit as hard to prepare for. It’s knocking on every single door. It’s telling the story of our business hundreds of times with the same intensity as the first time. It’s knowing in your bones that there are investors who will believe in the business you’ve created and put dollars behind it. It’s finding that person, that firm. Then the next, and the next.

Very quickly, I learned that every VC dollar is not created equally. There are some partners you’re going to want to work with and others that you don’t. People who are aligned with your goals and people who have different ones.

If you’re going to fundraise, take my advice: get to the rejection as soon as possible. Don’t waste their time or yours. People like to court you into a no, they draw it out, and it can really drain your emotional batteries by the time you finally get there. Don’t be afraid to ask the difficult questions early on in the conversation.