What Netflix’s Oscar winner ‘Roma’ can teach brands about social impact

Stars, they’re just like us: Tuesday’s Hollywood-heavy program featured Natasha Lyonne, star of Netflix’s Russian Doll, talking about the expansion of director (and 2018 Fast Company Most Creative People honoree) Alma Har’el’s Free The Bid initiative. Called Free The Work, it plans to include far more than directors as well as increase the number of women, trans identifying, nonbinary, and underrepresented creators involved in all aspects of filmmaking. (Cool.) Big Little Lies‘ Laura Dern was in a session called “The Future of Prestige Content in the Streaming Age,” (I think we’re going to be okay), and The Office‘s Rainn Wilson, cofounder of SoulPancake, featured in a creative brainstorming session. (Sure, can’t hurt!) Oh, and four-time Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón was there, too. But more on that in a moment.

Advertising can do good

In a session called “Defining Art+Activism,” director Cuarón and Participant CEO David Linde talked to Domestic Workers Alliance executive director Ai-jen Poo and Wieden+Kennedy copresident and chief creative officer Colleen Decourcy. The session centered on the partnership struck between Cuarón and Linde and the Domestic Workers Alliance. Cuarón directed a PSA to help promote a Domestic Workers Rights bill in Mexico, which was passed into legislation, and now they’re working to promote a similar bill that will be introduced by Senator Kamala Harris in the U.S. later this year.

Back in 2017, Participant and Cuarón also launched a campaign called “Mexico Rises” to help reconstruction in Mexico after the devastating Puebla earthquake.

As more brands look to make social impact a part of their marketing, Cuarón had some key advice for the gathered ad industry in how to go about it the right way. “To do this in a genuine way, all you do is put yourself at the service of the (social impact) organizations you’re working with,” he said. “Not trying to tell them what to do but actually for them to lead the message. You become a platform for that organization. It has to be a genuine commitment. People nowadays, they smell everything. They smell when something’s not genuine, and then it backfires. These relationships have to come from a standpoint of honesty. It’s clear we’re in difficult times, in which people are aware of the reality in which they live. And as much as they want luxury, they also want to do the right thing.” Good direction from one of the world’s best.

