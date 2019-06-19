Must Hear TV? NBCUniversal uses “commercial innovations” to cut through the attention economy

Much has been said about the perilous state of the attention economy . Some have signaled its collapse , while many have declared it straight up dead . The salve for marketers against dwindling attention spans has always been creating an emotional connection with consumers—supplementing their experience with meaningful content and not being a mere distraction. But with global advertising spending estimated to swell to more than $616 billion this year, that’s a lot of meaningful static to cut through.

And it seems as if NBCUniversal has found a clear signal with its suite of “commercial innovations.”

At this year’s Cannes Lions, NBCUniversal presented its latest and updated offerings for brands to integrate with their global platforms, including Picture-in-Picture 2.0, connecting interactive or AR elements on one screen with a commercial on another screen; “Must Hear” TV, audio cues that play as a program fades to commercial and are meant to hold the viewer’s attention; AdSmart Context, an AI powered platform that combs through movies and TV shows to offer targeted ad options; and Shoppable TV, a feature that allows viewers to shop what they see on TV through a QR code on their mobile device.

“There are two boxes that absolutely need to be checked for us to create a commercial innovation,” says Josh Feldman, executive vice president and head of marketing and advertising creative at NBCUniversal. “The first one and the most important one is: Does this help improve the overall viewing experience? Number two: Does this create a more effective environment for our advertising partners?”

And apparently it does.

NBCUniversal conducted a research study after rolling out the first phase of their commercial innovations at the end of Q4 in 2018. Compared to traditional advertising, 92% of viewers said they appreciate commercial innovation ads more, 76% said they were less likely to change channels, and 85% were more likely to remember the brand. Commercial innovation ads also increased brand relevancy by 32% and made viewers 28% more likely to share the ad and 7% more like to purchase a product or service.

“If you look at the advertising industry over the past few years, there has been an understandable leaning towards technology and data and audience targeting. You can utilize all of that to reach the perfect person. But if you reach them with a terrible message, i.e., bad creative, then it’s all for naught,” Feldman says. “You could use all the algorithms you want in the world, but they’re never, ever going to replace the power of great creative and the power of drawing somebody into your story.”