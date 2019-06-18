This YouTuber bought a whole town and renamed it Gay Hell to flout Trump’s Pride flag order

What: An exorbitant, funny purchase, made in the name of protesting a political slight against the LGBTQ community.

Who: YouTube star and musician Elijah Daniel, who appears to be having the time of his life.

Why we care: Fast Company has been on top of the Creativity in Protest beat ever since Donald Trump’s inauguration spurred a coalition of innovative thinkers into action. Our coverage has encompassed all manner of imaginative signage, the art and science involved in large-scale logistics, and even an all-day hackathon to develop logos, floats, and videos for the Tax March. But we’ve never seen anything like this before.

Elijah Daniel, a musician who broke through on YouTube making videos like “i threw a dildo at logan paul during the teen choice awards” (2.6M views), was not happy with Trump’s latest shenanigans. Last week, NBC News reported that the administration had denied requests from at least four U.S. embassies around the world to fly the rainbow flag during Pride month. (This ban arrived less than a week after Trump, a noted parseltongue, tweeted his support for the LGBTQ community.) While some U.S. states protested the move by historically flying the Pride flag at their state’s capital building, Daniel brought things to the next level.

donald trump annoyed me so much that i bought a whole fucking town — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 17, 2019

Daniel had been teasing another in his series of huge, annual stunts for the date June 17, but it’s doubtful his fans and followers had anticipated anything like this. The musician actually purchased the entire tiny town of Hell, Michigan (population: about 70), and renamed it Gay Hell, just so he’d be able to enforce his own rules about Pride flags (they’re the only ones allowed), and so that Donald Trump might end up hearing about it. (According to reports, Daniel will be the temporary owner of Hell and he will not really ban any non-Pride flags.)