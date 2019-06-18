Lululemon’s first skincare products get you from workout to work without a shower

Let’s face it: Post-gym showers ruin everything. You plan your day, trying to squeeze in a run or spin class during your lunch break. But you worry you won’t have enough time to clean up and make yourself presentable for your afternoon meetings.

Lululemon doesn’t want this to get in the way of your workout. Today, the brand officially launches a skincare line called Self Care that is carefully designed to get you from the gym to the office without actually having a shower. The brand has been teasing the collection for months, piloting the products in key cities like Toronto and Chicago, but starting today, the products will be available on Lululemon’s website and stores, Sephora’s website, and select studios.

Moving into the skincare category is a big move for the activewear giant that is famous for launching the athleisure trend, which involved creating clothes—particularly yoga pants—that you want to wear out of the gym and into your everyday life.

The new line consists of only four products, all designed to help you freshen up quickly so you can get on with your life. There’s a $34 dry shampoo that promises to clean sweat, dirt, and oil from your hair without any white residue, a common complaint with dry shampoos on the market. There’s a $48 face moisturizer that will help reduce the flushing and redness on your face after a workout, while also cleaning, calming, and hydrating your skin. There’s a $12 anti-stink spray deodorant that comes in two scents (aloe lotus and black pepper sandalwood), and a $14 lip balm that will restore moisture to your lips after a big sweat.

As with everything else Lululemon creates, the company spent years conducting research and product testing to develop this line. During the prototyping phase, Lululemon worked with more than 100 ambassadors throughout North America from many disciplines—including yoga, spin, and running instructors—to make sure that the products actually met a need and performed as promised. Even the packaging is carefully designed to meet the needs of gym-goers, with bottles with special seals and lock-tops to prevent leakage in gym bags and soft coating so they don’t clink.

There’s been a growing awareness among consumers that the beauty industry in the United States is unregulated and many beauty products contain ingredients that are unsafe. Lululemon was hyper-conscious about this as it created this line: The products are formulated without known irritants like aluminum, parabens, and sulfates. In fact, this line has been deemed safe to be certified “Clean at Sephora,” the retailer’s standard that helps consumers avoid products with questionable or toxic ingredients.