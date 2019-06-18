See inside a prison without walls

advertisement

Many Scandinavian countries even have open prisons – minimum security institutions that rely less on force and more on trust. Some don’t even have a locked perimeter, and they emphasize rehabilitation and preparation for a return to society. Back in the United States, this might seem like an unattainable ideal. But in California, nearly 80 years ago, there was an open prison. As part of our work as human rights researchers who specialize in prisons, we were studying the United Nations resolution on open prisons, which was adopted in 1955 in Geneva. In a meeting prior to this resolution, penal experts discussed open prisons in the U.S., with the American delegate calling them “the contribution of this generation” to modern prison management. Led by a prison reformer named Kenyon Scudder, the California Institution for Men was one of these open prisons. Scudder made the dignified treatment of its prisoners a cornerstone of his approach. A different kind of prison Built in 1941 in Chino, California, the California Institution for Men was founded as an experiment in progressive penal reform.

In fact, Scudder intentionally avoided hiring supervisors who had previously worked in prisons: He didn’t want staff members with punitive mindsets. Instead of relying on batons and guns, he trained this new staff in judo for self-defense. Weapons were reserved for absolute emergencies, and Scudder emphasized the development of conflict resolution skills. Those being held wouldn’t have their identities reduced to a number. They could choose their own clothing and which jobs to do and what to study. Their cells had locks, but accounts indicate they weren’t used. The original plans for the prison called for a 25-foot perimeter wall with eight gun towers. Scudder put a halt to this; instead, he convinced the Board of Prison Directors to erect only a five-strand barbed wire livestock fence. Scudder encouraged family members to regularly visit, allowed inmates to have picnics on the grounds and even permitted some physical contact. He also refused to segregate anyone along racial lines, an unusual policy at the time. “Prisoners are people” Informing Scudder’s approach was his deeply held conviction that prisons should treat people with dignity. He believed that doing so would be the best way to encourage inmates, once they gained their freedom, to be productive members of society. And he argued that it would ultimately save the state money by reducing recidivism. Scudder believed that the worst thing you did shouldn’t define you. He wrote about the hypocrisy of the moral superiority expressed by people outside of prisons; most people who commit crimes, he noted, aren’t caught; it’s “mainly the little fellows.”

In its early years, the California Institution for Men received positive press. In 1952, Scudder published a memoir, “Prisoners are People,” that told the story of the prison and outlined his prison philosophy. In 1955, the book was adapted into a film titled “Unchained,” which today can be seen only on The Internet Archive. (According to a Harvard University librarian, the DVD is held by only one library in the world.) The movie, a dramatization of life in the Chino prison, depicts friendships forged across racial lines and built on trust and interdependence. Inmates, well aware of the alternatives, feel a collective sense of responsibility for the prison’s success. The movie ends with the main character nearly climbing the prison fence to freedom. But the man chooses to stay after his friend confronts him. If he leaves, he realizes he’ll risk the future of this rare prison. The film is sappy, moralistic, and likely hagiographic. But the ideas at its heart reflect Scudder’s ideals. The dream falls apart The California Institution for Men still exists today. But its original mission no longer does. Not everyone was on board with Scudder’s philosophy. The state’s prisons had long been patronage mills and landing spots for political appointees. Scudder put a stop to this custom, which put him under heightened scrutiny and criticism from the state’s politicians.

