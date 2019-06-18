Does your new job align with your life’s priorities? Here’s how to tell

You’re thinking about taking a new job, and you’re in the final interview phase. You should be as selective about the role and company as they are about you. After all, it’s a job seeker’s market , the unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1969, so you can afford to be picky.

In an age where every company tells you it values work-life fulfillment, how can you tell whether a company means it? What will it really be like if you join the organization? Here are a few ways to find out:

1. Consider their policies and practices

Ask about the company’s specific policies and practices supporting work-life. What are their approaches to vacation, leave, benefits, or working at home?

It’s essential to pay attention to formal policies as well as informal ones, which may be the result of a particular leader’s bent. If your leader changes (which is typical in corporate life), what policies will you have to fall back on? Make sure that you’re comfortable with the written policies in place and that they’re robust enough to support your work-life priorities even in the case of a leadership shuffle.

2. Consider technology

Find out what the company supplies in terms of tools and technology. Even though it’s hard to believe, not every company provides mobile technology. Will you need to bring your own devices? Or will the company supply them? Also, determine whether you’ll be able to use your preferred operating systems or whether the company uses a standardized version of your less-preferred platform. You need to think about hardware, as well as software and social media. Will it allow you to work anywhere or be tethered to your desk? Will you have a desktop publishing program or will you have to muddle through with basic packages? Will you be able to access social media now and then while you’re at work, or does the company have firewalls that make that impossible? These kinds of questions are relevant to your work-life fulfillment because software affects your efficiency and effectiveness. When you get your work done, you have more time for you, and social media can affect your connections with others outside of work and, in turn, your quality of life.

3. Watch how they work

You can tell a lot about a company’s values by observing how others work. Can people come in early on summer days and leave early once in a while to get to the beach or the golf course? Do people head out of the office to catch their daughter’s soccer game and then turn on later in the evening to finish their project? Are people open and transparent about their working habits, or do they have to keep quiet about their lives outside of work? If having a life outside of work is important to you, you need to make sure that the company you work for values that, too.

4. If you can, get to know people outside of the office

It seems like a minor miracle that leaders can choose employees, and employees can choose leaders and companies based on a simple interview (or two or three). After all, when you join a company, you’re probably doing so for the long-term. That’s why before you start, you should try and find opportunities to meet your prospective employer outside the realms of a formal interview—whether it be for coffee or lunch.