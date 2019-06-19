This Gmail pro tip will change how you think about your inbox

It’s easy to think of Gmail’s labels system as a glorified filing cabinet for your inbox—but if you’re treating labels strictly as folders, you’re missing out on some of their most powerful possibilities.

Gmail labels, for the uninitiated, are a series of custom text markers that can be assigned to your Gmail messages. You might mark all invoices with a label called “Expenses,” for instance, or mark all emails related to a particular work project with a label containing its name. Any such messages will then be grouped together in Gmail’s main menu for future reference and discovery.

That’s all fine and dandy, but where labels’ unexpected value comes into play is in their ability to control precisely how messages are handled when they hit your inbox. With a few minutes of setup, in fact, you can create a custom high-priority label that limits your notifications only to pressing messages and gives your most important emails a distinctive, eye-catching appearance. This is some next-level email management—and, yes, it has the potential to change your relationship to email for the better.

Let me explain.

Reframing the label

The first step to stepping up your Gmail labels game is to think about what exactly you’d like to accomplish. How could your inbox better serve you? What types of messages do you need to stand out? What sets your truly important emails apart from the rest?

Once you figure out those answers, you can use Gmail labels to eliminate unnecessary interruptions from your inbox while simultaneously making it easier to notice the messages that matter. It’s a significant upgrade from Gmail’s built-in system for identifying important messages and treating them accordingly—because frankly, that system isn’t very effective. It tends to result in far too many unnecessary notifications, for one, and its marking method creates a lot of clutter you’re bound to ignore over time.

Here’s how to set up labels to do it better: First, you’ll want to create a Gmail filter that automatically applies a “VIP” label to any incoming emails that meet certain criteria—those factors we were talking about a second ago that consistently set your important emails apart. The messages might need to come from specific high-priority senders or domain names; they might need to be addressed to a specific address that you designate for timely missives (maybe using this handy trick); or they might need to contain a specific word or phrase in their subject line that lets you know they’re time-sensitive.