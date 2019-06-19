Need to break bad news to your investors? Here’s how to do it

Building a startup is not a good project for people easily deterred by setbacks. Between growing a customer base, hiring, managing and retaining talent, striving to meet quarterly objectives, and reporting to investors, startup life is unpredictable at best.

As a founder, odds are good that you’ll have to deliver your fair share of bad news. Breaking it to your investors can be especially vexing. Whether you lost a significant client, parted ways with a key team member, or missed the mark on a financial target, four VCs weigh in on the best ways to tell your investors bad news:

Break the news early and honestly

“I want to hear bad news and I want to hear it early,” says Julie Sandler, managing director at PSL Ventures. “It allows me to be helpful in real time and it mobilizes your entire board to rally around you to turn around a bad situation as quickly as possible.”

Being up front about bad news tends to improve the outcome—and it helps you build trust with your investors. One of Sandler’s founders recently lost a game-changing sale, but with immediate support from the board, they turned it around.

“Some founders might have waited until the next board meeting to obscure the bad news amid other wins,” Sandler says. “By communicating the news early, not only did this founder build deeper trust with the board, but it enabled us to help in ways that moved the needle.”

Brad Svrluga, cofounder and general partner at Primary Venture Partners, agrees. “Once we’ve invested, we’re on the same side of the table,” Svrluga says. “We’d always prefer to know sooner than later if there’s really bad news. When you share early, we can be a part of the solution. If you hold things back and they begin to spiral, it can be a lot harder for us to react efficiently.”

Avoid telling all of them at once

Though investors prefer to hear bad news sooner rather than later, delivering it to all of them in a packed board meeting is a bad call.