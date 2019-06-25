These easy-to-build shelters are helping cities quickly provide cover to the homeless

Two years ago, Tacoma, Washington, declared a state of emergency over homelessness. With 1,300 people experiencing homelessness in the surrounding Pierce County, and hundreds of them living on Tacoma’s streets, officials kicked off a three-phase plan to address the issue. They deployed rapid resource pop-ups, such as hand-washing stations and portables, and worked to expand overall homelessness services throughout the county. They also set up temporary shelters, including a large tent over dozens of individual tents to help protect the tent dwellers from inclement weather.

But the city wanted to move beyond solutions that just mitigated the harm of living on the street, and find a way to move people into emergency housing that was still temporary, but more protective than just a tent. The solution was a small village of tiny houses, produced by a nearby company that was working on emergency shelters for disaster response.

Created by Pallet, based in nearby Everett, Washington, the small, white rectangular structures are covered from floor to ceiling with a fiberglass material and aluminum framing, and—depending on whether you pick the 64- or 100-square-foot model—can be set up with little to no tools in under an hour. They come with a fold-up bed, windows, a ventilation system, and a front door that locks. In other words, they are an “Ikea approach to shelter,” says Amy King, the company’s owner and founder.

Although there have been a few instances of leakage and some trouble with residents stuffing their vents, over the past two years these structures have proved extremely valuable in Tacoma, says Erica Azcueta, homelessness and household stability program manager for the city. They’ve provided not only a robust shelter that can withstand 110 mile-per-hour winds and 25 pounds-per-square-foot of snow, but also an effective transitional space for residents.

Tacoma ultimately bought 40 Pallet shelters. Twenty were set up in a temporary housing space, while the rest were kept on hand in case there was a natural disaster. Today, the city uses the individual shelters as a type of incentive program. If a resident is doing well in the tents, working with caseworkers, and developing a future-housing plan, then they may be eligible for the Pallet shelters.

It’s “almost a trial run for people when they exit and get their own apartment to kind of take care of it, be a good neighbor, those kinds of things, and hopefully increase the likelihood that when they get housed, they’ll remain housed,” says Azcueta, though the city says it doesn’t have numbers about how many people have transitioned from the Pallet shelters to more permanent housing (it says they have higher turnover than the tents, however). The city said it couldn’t, for privacy reasons, make available a current or former Pallet resident to discuss their feelings about the shelter.

At a time when rising rents have left cities across the U.S. dealing with major homelessness crises, having quickly deployable emergency housing options has become especially important. Pallet structures are one way to fill this need.