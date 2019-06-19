Is it better to be happy, excited, or satisfied at work?

There are many different positive emotions: anticipatory emotions when you’re looking forward to something; momentary emotions when you achieve something wonderful; favorable emotions when you’re doing something fun. And then, there are sustained emotions that reflect an overall mood or state. But which type of emotion should you strive to feel at work? Is it better to be happy, excited, or satisfied?

As I discuss in my new book Bring Your Brain to Work, the most engaged people in the workplace are ones who view their work as a calling. They see the tasks they perform as connecting to a mission that serves a purpose greater than themselves. This calling orientation creates a desire for people to do their best work and to develop a team that accomplishes significant goals.

When you view your work as a calling, then workplace success leads you to a sustained sense that you have made an important contribution with your efforts. That ultimately leads to a general sense of satisfaction at work.

In the long run, then, satisfaction is a wonderful emotion to experience at work, because it reflects a recognition that you have achieved something important. But, you cannot be satisfied on day one of the job. Indeed, it might take years before you truly feel like a sense of satisfaction is warranted.

That means that other positive emotions also play a crucial role in helping you to feel rewarded for your efforts. Those butterflies in the stomach that come when you’re excited about an upcoming event matter as well. They signal that you are motivated to engage with a positive or desirable goal.

There is something wonderful about waking up in the morning and knowing that you have the chance to do something that will be valuable or important. The alternative, of course, is waking up in the morning with a negative anticipatory emotion (like dread) in which you fear for the drudgery and boredom you face that day. Worse yet, you might become numb to the workplace altogether and wander through the day in a stupor.

So, finding desirable aspects of your job that you look forward to can help you stay motivated to bring your best self to work consistently.