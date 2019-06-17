Mastercard’s ‘true name’ card aims to revolutionize banking for trans and nonbinary communities

If you have ever found yourself knee-deep in a conversation about privilege, here’s one example: Many people reading this have credit cards with their real names on them. That’s not the case for people whose name or gender may not match what is officially on their credit cards.

Every time someone in the trans or nonbinary community has to whip out their credit card to rent a car or buy dinner, they may be required to prove a credit card that misidentifies them is actually theirs. That can mean a string of uncomfortable, personal questions that may feel like harassment masquerading as security concerns, and it can make going about daily life not only emotionally draining, but downright dangerous.

According to one survey, nearly one-third (32%) of individuals who have shown IDs with a name or gender that did not match their presentation found themselves being harassed, denied services, and/or attacked. That is a lot to deal with when you’re just trying to buy groceries, see a movie, get your hair done, or just exist in the world.

Now Mastercard is taking one step toward making life a little easier for people in this situation. The company just announced the True Name card, which will allow people to use their true names, not deadnames, on cards without the requirement of a legal name change. The True Name card will make lives easier and safer.

“We are allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, which means if we see a need or if this community is not being served in the most inclusive way, we want to be a force for change to help address and alleviate unnecessary pain points,” Randall Tucker, Mastercard’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in the announcement.

The company is calling on others in the industry to get on board with this plan, helping to make the world a little better for everyone.