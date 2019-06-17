How to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards online without cable

Because Mondays are apparently the perfect night for awards shows, MTV is airing its annual Movie & TV Awards tonight, honoring the best and brightest on the big and small screens and asking that age-old question: Can Riverdale compete in the same weight class as Game of Thrones? I guess we’ll find out.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi hosted the voter-driven awards, with nominees including Avengers: Endgame and Us in the movie category and Schitt’s Creek and The Haunting of Hill House in the television category. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday, June 15, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, but it will be broadcast tonight on MTV at 9 p.m. ET/CT. For cord cutters who want to stream the show on their smart TV, computer, or mobile device, I’ve rounded up a few different options below: