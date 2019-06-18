Microsoft will fix your sexist PowerPoint presentations with AI

Since 2015, a small AI feature inside PowerPoint has quietly revolutionized the way we work. A tool called PowerPoint Designer analyzes images and words to automatically suggest a handful of visually pleasing layouts–and even turn text into complex timelines–in an attempt to turn everyone into a PowerPoint ace. To date, users have chosen over a billion of these AI-generated slides to be used in presentations. Now, Microsoft is thinking about how AI can continue to make PowerPoint better: to not just make our PowerPoints sleeker, but to make them more inclusive, too.

A new feature called Presenter Coach allows you to practice your presentation orally at your computer, talking through your slideshow just as you would in front of an audience. An AI listens in, and appears as a tiny black box in the bottom right hand corner of your screen, chiming in with suggestions along the way.

The technology is an evolution of an inclusivity checker that Microsoft announced for Word earlier this year. The checker scans your text for the use of unnecessarily gendered pronouns as part of a general grammar check. The PowerPoint team simply imported this AI logic into PowerPoint–and added voice recognition to the mix.

On a call with the media, Derek Johnson, PowerPoint designer principal program manager, demonstrated the tool. In one instance, he read the text on the slide, and the AI prompted him to “Pay attention to originality. Avoid reading the slides.” In another, he said “basically” before meandering a bit, and the AI told him to watch out for filler words.

The most surprising moment was when Johnson said he was, the “best man for the job.” The black box flagged his words, under the header “sensitive phrases,” and suggested that his language “might be culturally sensitive in some cases.” What does that mean exactly? It’s hard to say. But no doubt, Microsoft is being deliberately vague. If the company wants to nudge the 1.2 billion Office users on the planet to speak more sensitively in an era of unprecedented political divide–an era when, for some reason, being considerate to others is a form of partisan activism–this is exactly the fine line it has to walk.

More than perhaps any other company in tech, Microsoft has made inclusivity a north star for the company’s products, from its Xbox controllers to its productivity software to its research efforts. It’s not necessarily just out of the goodness of their hearts, either; inclusivity has proven to be a powerful differentiator for Microsoft, which has leveraged the cause to reposition itself from sleepy to woke.

What’s particularly intriguing about the coach, however, is that it’s attempting to modify human behavior in a way that is one step removed from Microsoft products themselves. It’s not suggesting different words rendered on a screen; it’s suggesting different words coming out of the user’s mouths. In this sense, it’s trying to change the way people act. “At the end of the day it’s their call if they want to take these suggestions,” says Johnson of how customers use the feature. “We’ll never enforce anything. We just want to make people aware.”