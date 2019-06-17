Marie Kondo is the future of marketing

For 66 years, the advertising industry has gathered in the South of France to make deals, get inspired by work from around the globe, and of course pat themselves on the back with shiny trophies. Officially, it’s called the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and it features more than 600 speakers from brands, agencies, tech companies, and more across more than 300 sessions. And that doesn’t even count the off-Palais events and panels set up in villas, cabanas, and branded beach encampments up and down this city’s famous Croisette. There’s Twitter Beach, Facebook Beach, Spotify Beach, the Live Nation x Citi Villa, Havas Cafe . . . . It’s advertising’s version of the Silicon Valley opening credits .

Here’s what you’re missing from the rosé-pumping heart of the global media-technology-advertising complex (or not missing if you’re here):

Monday mood: This place is like Coke’s Happiness Factory ad—a Cannes Lions winner in 2007—except instead of a Coke machine, it’s the magical world inside that banner ad you accidentally clicked on Taboola.

Discovery of the day: Taboola has a cabana here.

Global celebrity of the day: Marie Kondo meets the marketers

One of the biggest and most anticipated sessions of the day was Marie Kondo’s entitled “Less Stuff, More Joy: Life-Changing Japanese Creativity.” The crowd started to jam into the Palais’ giant Lumiere theatre during the previous session to get seats early, and the enthusiasm for Kondo was palpable.

Kondo took the stage with her partner and KonMari CEO Takumi Kawahara, and the two essentially gave a greatest hits breakdown of her career and the KonMari philosophy that would be familiar to anyone who’s read Kondo’s best-selling book (The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up) or watched her Netflix series.

In true Kondo form, she greeted the space on the stage, kneeling, closing her eyes and saying, “Hi, nice to meet you, I’m Marie Kondo. I’m so glad to talk at this Palais. I hope as many people as possible will understand the KonMari method and their lives will change,” she said. Then she turned to the crowd. “Now let’s do it together. Close your eyes. Think about gratitude for this place, for this Palais. Think about your hopes at Cannes Lions. [A solid 60 seconds passes in the perfectly still room.] Thank you. How do you feel? Can you feel a change in the air?”