Apple may give you a smaller iPhone (and 5G, of course) in 2020

Although Apple hasn’t even released its 2019 iPhones yet, rumors about the 2020 iPhone lineup have already begun. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo ( via MacRumors ), Apple is planning a trio of iPhones with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch screens, all with OLED displays similar to that of the iPhone XS. While the smallest and largest phones will reportedly work with 5G networks, the medium-size iPhone will be 4G LTE-only, Kuo claims.

5G support would not be surprising, as 5G-enabled Android phones are already starting to arrive this year—albeit with bulkier designs and not much actual 5G network availability. Now that Apple has made peace with modem chip supplier Qualcomm, it can include 5G in next year’s iPhones as the technology and coverage both improve.

More interesting, perhaps, is the possibility of Apple bringing back a smaller iPhone. While a 5.4-inch screen would still make for a larger phone than 2016’s iPhone SE, it would represent a drop in size from the 5.8-inch display on the iPhone XS. At the same time, big phone fans may get an even larger screen than current iPhone XS Max, which has a 6.5-inch display. Much like our current political climate, Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup would seem to emphasize the extremes.