Bill Cosby tried to spread Father’s Day cheer on Twitter and Twitter was not having it

When Bill Cosby titled what will most likely be his final comedy special Far From Finished, he was not being ironic.

At the time of that standup set’s 2013 release, the longtime comedian and convicted felon was gearing up for a comeback that never quite materialized. Netflix pulled his next special the following year, 10 days before its intended release, in the wake of Janice Dickinson adding her name to the growing list of women revealing they’d been assaulted by Cosby. Jump ahead to today, and the disgraced former TV king is at the start of a 10-year jail sentence for three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is, inarguably, very close to being finished. He couldn’t be any closer.

Don’t tell that to his Twitter feed, though.

Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities.#HappyFathersDay#RenewedOathToOurFamily pic.twitter.com/6EGrF87t6G — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2019

Toward the end of the Father’s Day festivities on Sunday, Cosby’s sporadic Twitter account burst into action. It was a confusing way to close out the weekend on Twitter. After all, O.J. Simpson had just made a grand, unwanted entrance on the platform, for the first time ever, and it appeared as though Cosby saw a lane for himself in the mixed reaction The Juice garnered. (631,000 of you weirdos instantly started following him.) In reality, though, Cosby has had a Twitter account for a decade and the O.J. timing was just a coincidence. The reason Cosby’s account roared back to life on this particular weekend was out of a woefully misguided attempt to reassert his domain as America’s Dad.