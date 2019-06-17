Ragu recall: 5 red sauces to avoid right now after plastic contamination fears

A recent study in the journal Environmental Science and Technology says it’s possible that humans eat anywhere from 39,000 to 52,000 particles of microplastic a year, and that was before it got into your Ragú Old World Style Traditional. Ragú pasta sauce is being recalled over fears that it may contain fragments of plastic , just like how some of our grandmas used to make.

The voluntary recall was issued by Ragú owner Mizkan America Incorporated over the weekend. While the company claims it has not received reports of anyone consuming plastic along with their Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion spaghetti, they issued the recall out of an “abundance of caution.”

If you recently restocked your apocalypse bunker with a full line of Ragú pasta sauces, look for a code on the jars’ jaunty yellow caps, as well as the jars’ Best Use By dates, to determine if your stockpile of pasta sauce includes a little plastic.

The recalled sauces are:

Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion , 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

66 oz Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Cap code: JUNE0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

If your Ragú doesn’t have that name, cap code, or Best Use By Date, feel free to make yourself a nice bowl of spaghetti covered in Ragú, ragu, or even no sauce at all like a big weirdo.