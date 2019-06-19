Advice for startup newbies: Think big (but keep the lights on)

Editor’s Note: Each week, Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. We are a brand-new company, just getting started. What’s the number-one thing I should be worried about?

—Founder of an early-stage startup

Dear Founder,

I like this question. It leads me to think that you are thinking big—thinking holistically.

So, I think you’ll appreciate my answer: Whatever you do, don’t settle for being a “tweener”—a company that’s stuck in the middle, neither a runaway success nor an utter failure but somewhere in between.

Sure, we know and love the breakout stories—those A+ ideas that took off from the beginning, like Facebook, Google, or eBay. Yet, we also know that these companies are very rare. Oftentimes, the world is not ready for a new idea, and the majority of companies don’t get traction. Intrepid entrepreneurs go back to the drawing board and pivot, but that maneuver is not representative of the reality of startups. Most companies fall in a middle space—there’s some traction, but the flywheel isn’t spinning, and you’re not sure if the idea will scale. This uncomfortable middle place is Tweenerland, and it’s a dangerous place to be.

What do you do to avoid it? You move faster and keep getting more done. Set your goals: What do you want to have accomplished by the end of the year? Now, make it specific: How many people will you employ? What revenue will you reach? How much will you raise from investors?

Remember, time is not on your side. It is always moving, and you will never have enough of it. The minutes and hours and days will go by, and if you don’t make progress every moment, you won’t get ahead. You will never get back the time you spent, so spend what you have wisely.