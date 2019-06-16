How to watch ABC News’s full interview with Donald Trump live without cable

George Stephanopoulos’s wide-ranging interview with President Donald Trump has been making headlines all week, most notably for comments in which Trump said he’d be willing to accept dirt about a political opponent from a foreign adversary.

Although it’s hard to imagine at this point that Trump will face any real consequences for those comments—or anything else he might have said during the interview—ABC News is airing a longer version on 20/20 with the hope that it will become event TV. Stephanopoulos, the chief anchor for ABC News, spent 30 hours with the president, flying with him on Air Force One, sitting in on a day of meetings in the Oval Office, and interviewing him at the White House Rose Garden. Now viewers can decide for themselves if it was all worth it.

Tonight’s special, called President Trump: 30 Hours, is scheduled to air tonight at 8/7 p.m. ET/CT on ABC. If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the ABC News special live without cable, I’ve rounded up a few options below.

ABC News online or mobile : For viewers with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider, you can stream live ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or via its iOS and Android mobile apps. If you don’t have pay-TV credentials, perhaps you can borrow one from a friend or parent.

Streaming services : Many standalone streaming services offer access to live streams of ABC and let you watch ABC News content after it airs, including PS Vue, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Now. These services are easy to cancel and some may be offering free week-long promotions.

Locast: This nonprofit service lets you live-stream broadcast networks for free. However, it's only available in certain cities. Find it here.

Finally, a friendly reminder: As a broadcast network, ABC is available for free with an over-the-air antenna.