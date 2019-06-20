These are the 5 books that got me to save 20% of my salary

Despite growing up with an uncomplicated money story , I found personal finance and money intimidating topics until recently. In theory, I knew that I should spend less than what I earn, that I should always “pay myself first” and save a percentage of my income, and that I should start saving for retirement as soon as I started earning money. But what about unexpected expenses? When is paying more upfront for a product going to save me more money in the long run? When is a career change worth the temporary drop in income , and how can I tell the good financial advice from the bad?

Few of us are taught these things in school, but we were expected to know the answers as soon as we graduated college. I was fortunate to have grown up with parents who weren’t afraid to talk about money, but I still found it daunting to navigate topics like investing and taxes. How do I educate myself when I didn’t even understand what any of the acronyms were in financial magazines?

Eventually, I did what every self-improvement addict would do: I committed to reading at least one money-related book a month. Along the way, I’ve created a money system that allows me to meet my money goals without thinking too much about it (like automatically saving 20% of my income). I also started to see money as a topic I enjoyed learning more about rather than fearing it. I still have a lot to learn about money, investing, and personal finance, but these books helped me get started.

Worth It: Your Life, Your Money, Your Terms by Amanda Steinberg

Growing up, many of the money messages directed at women focused on limiting their spending rather than building wealth (something men are taught from an early age). Amanda Steinberg’s book focuses on the latter and is one of the financial books I’ve read that don’t provide a prescriptive strategy but instead gives various frameworks for money and investing depending on your goals, personalities, and tolerance for risks.

One of the things that has frustrated me about “mainstream” personal finance advice is the assumption that everyone has a steady, reliable paycheck. It often doesn’t take into account people with entrepreneurial ambitions, or people whose incomes fluctuate unpredictably on a regular basis. Steinberg also talked about building a business as a form of investment (something that has been unexpectedly absent from many finance books, particularly targeted at women).

Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By And Get Your Financial Life Together by Erin Lowry

Millennials face a lot of stereotypes when it comes to money—like spending too much on lattes rather than saving for retirement. Often, the criticism doesn’t mention the stark economic realities that millennials face (compared to those of previous generations), nor does it address systemic inequalities that lead to the racial wealth gap.

While Lowry’s book doesn’t get too deep on these issues, it does explain basic financial concepts in a clear and smart way, without any hint of condescension. She also acknowledges that money is not a one-size-fits-all topic, and at the beginning of the book, she gives suggestions on chapters that readers should study or skip depending on their financial realities. This book (along with the follow-up Broke Millennial Takes On Investing: A Beginner’s Guide To Leveling Up Your Money) is a great starting point for anyone who may find financial concepts intimidating but is interested in learning more.