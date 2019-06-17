I am the founder of a happiness app, here are the 5 ways I prevent burnout

Have you ever felt so exhausted and stressed that getting out of bed feels impossible? When you do manage to crawl out, sending a simple email seems extremely painful. Your commute to the office feels like a marathon you’ve been forced to participate in (and have definitely not trained for).

I know that feeling. As a recovering burned-out entrepreneur, I’ve spent the last two years creating Happy Not Perfect. I wanted to create a platform and brand that allows people to get off that emotional roller coaster, and be happy in the long term.

It’s ironic, I know, but for many years I took my energy for granted. I had no boundaries. Work was my priority and everything else came second. If someone wanted to organize a call for midnight, I’d be on it. If the business required a deck by Monday, I spent my weekend building the deck. And often, I still do.

But it all came together when I realized that sacrificing my own inner peace and happiness to “keep up” was taking its toll. My enthusiasm and energy were draining, and I was forced to slow down. It was then that I realized that if I wanted to be happy in the long term, I couldn’t keep operating at that pace.

Here are the practices that I’ve made non-negotiable to keep burnout at bay.

1. I start my day with a happiness workout (on Happy Not Perfect)

I love meditation, when I have the time or the patience, that is. If I’m honest, this doesn’t happen often.

I know I’m not the only one who thinks like this, which is why I created a “happiness workout.” It takes less than five minutes, and you can complete it anywhere, on the go, with your eyes wide open. It consists of a positive daily ritual made up of science-backed exercises from positive psychology, neuroscience, and ancient methods. You see, our brains are like plastic. We can reshape and rewire them to feel happier and more balanced despite the challenges we’re facing.