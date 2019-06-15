5 things that resilient teams do differently

Challenges are inevitable in any organization—whether they’re an early-stage startup or an established industry heavyweight, and whether they employ 20 people or 1,000. For companies to maintain high-performance and well-being, they need to have resilient teams. This is especially vital when they have employees who regularly carry out high-stake work in challenging environments.

Resilience is the capacity for stress-related growth, and it exists at the individual and group level. In today’s work climate, we need teams that can respond to challenges quickly and efficiently.

The characteristics of resilient teams

A resilient team doesn’t mean a bunch of emotionless individuals who never get stressed when things go wrong. What it does mean is a team who can resolve challenges as effectively as possible. They have a system to maintain team health and resources. They can recover from setbacks quickly, and they display the ability to handle future challenges together. Some common team challenges that require resilience might include the following:

Difficult and/or high-stakes assignments

High consequence work

Unclear team roles

Innovating—the process itself is full of missteps and setback

Angry/upset/skeptical clients

Poor results

Ambiguous direction/goals

Both of us spend a considerable amount of our professional lives studying resilience. Here’s what we know about what resilient teams do differently:

1. They recognize and actively mitigate against the “producer-manager dilemma”

In our experience with professional services firms, the more senior the employee, the more likely they are to run into what Harvard researchers call the “producer-manager” dilemma. As these professionals gain seniority, they have to continue to “produce” client/technical work, but at the same time, pick up managerial responsibility. This requires them to invest more time, focus, and thoughtful energy into the healthy functioning of teams.

Unfortunately, the urgent often crowds out the essential, and incentive structures almost always reward productivity over management and leadership. Without a strong cultural and organizational commitment, professional teams are often dramatically under-led. They are also less likely to achieve the full benefits that a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive team effort can provide. Building awareness of this dilemma is the first step towards mitigating against it.

2. They stay motivated

Professionals choosing to work in challenging environments most often exhibit the personality traits associated with a high need for achievement. Some of these traits, such as a high need for autonomy and fierce competitiveness, can disrupt the formation of resilient teams. Team members may resist collaboration and view team members rivals or roadblocks rather than sources of new information, ideas, talents, and support.