Comcast unveils a remote for changing channels with your eyes

I’m sitting on a couch in front of a giant flat-screen television, and after staring intently at the tablet in front of me, I manage to put on a daytime rerun of NCIS without lifting a finger.

Today, the telecommunications corporation Comcast is launching a new interface that enables anyone to use just their eyeballs to channel surf. It doesn’t require fancy hardware or expensive equipment: All it takes is an off-the-shelf eye tracker, a tablet or computer, and the company’s internet-connected Xfinity X1 Cloud DVR.

The digital eye-enabled remote was designed primarily for people with disabilities, like ALS or muscular dystrophy, who have difficulty using physical remote controls (though anyone who’s interested can use it). Jimmy Curran, a Philadelphia-based research analyst and author who has spinal muscular atrophy, was one of the product’s first customers. In a moving video that Comcast produced for the announcement, Curran describes how he has lived independently since college but that there are certain things he still needs help with. “When I have company, we’ll be watching something,” he says. “And then when they leave, I’m stuck watching whatever has been left on the TV.”

But with the new interface, which is set up on a tablet that’s anchored to his wheelchair, Curran can change the channel, surf Netflix, or turn off the TV on his own, just by focusing his gaze on icons on the screen.

Here’s how it works: The system is compatible with any eye tracker on the market today, Comcast says. The tracker has to be plugged into a tablet or computer using a USB port. Then, Xfinity customers log in via a web page, which pairs with any X1 device connected to their account and then launches the remote interface directly on their screen. This is possible because X1 runs in the cloud, unlike previous remotes, which used infrared light to communicate with a cable box (meaning they required a direct line of sight). When users click on a button using their eyes, the request goes through Comcast’s cloud network and is routed to their television.

As for the interface: It’s located at a web URL and has all the buttons you’d have on any remote, like “guide,” up and down arrow keys, and numbers. The icons are so large that they take up most of the screen, so you can easily select them using your eyes.

When I tried it out, it took less than a minute to calibrate my eyes, then it was relatively easy to start navigating the television with my gaze. To click any button, I focused on a mouse click icon on the screen’s right side, which would indicate to the interface that I wanted to select whatever button I focused on next (this prevents you from accidentally clicking buttons when you don’t mean to). Then, when I focused for a few seconds on the guide button, a little magnifying glass would show me exactly where the computer was detecting my gaze so that I could adjust if it wasn’t picking up the right button. I’d hold my stare for a few moments, and that was all I needed to do before the change would be reflected on the screen in front of me.