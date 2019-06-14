Fans respond to awful ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ IMAX poster with their own hilariously bad designs

The new IMAX poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home was recently released. Fans are far from impressed.
From the splatted stencils of the film’s European locations to the copy-and-paste job of the characters with a total disregard for size ratio, it’s all just cluttered assault on the eyes. (And it comes on the heels of the one-sheet for Peter Parker’s previous outing, 2017’s Spider-Man Homecoming, being met with ridicule too.)
One person on Twitter pointed out the stark difference between Marvel’s previous IMAX posters for Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel.
we had these ICONIC imax posters…….and what happened with ffh ???? pic.twitter.com/7IKYaot2FL
Both are streamlined with just one character front and center and fairly neutral backgrounds. The poster for Far From Home, however, looks like Aunt May made a scrapbook collage for Peter’s kooky adventures. In the dark.
With Twitter being Twitter, fans started posting their own intentionally terrible versions of the poster, and it’s feeling like the Sonic the Hedgehog fiasco all over again.
Sony's Spider-Man Far From Home posters just keep getting better wow ???? pic.twitter.com/kK1eCkBMUd
The Spider-Man: Far From Home poster creators are at it again pic.twitter.com/NV4tAAm5q7
literally no one:
spiderman ffh posters: pic.twitter.com/N0lP6jTpG1
no one:
spider-man far from home posters: pic.twitter.com/nqAaQPNBVa
What do you all think of the new FFH poster? pic.twitter.com/mKyzMwchyZ
yall like my spider-man ffh poster pic.twitter.com/kt0RaG9CpN
Why do the IMAX posters for Spider-Man movies look like GCSE art projects? Who is making these?! pic.twitter.com/0zFjA9WTBR
On the plus side, the hideous IMAX one-sheet did inspire some people to produce some genuinely gorgeous pieces of fan art. Maybe some of them can get jobs at Marvel for the next Spidey sequel.
The SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME posters have been underwhelming to say the least, so here's some gorgeous fan made posters!
Created by:@itsmagichere @DannySchlitz @berniedave
IG/murraylewisart
Be sure to check out the talented community over at @PosterSpy too!#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/wnbl40ANK5
