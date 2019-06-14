advertisement
  10:00 am

Fans respond to awful ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ IMAX poster with their own hilariously bad designs

The new poster for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a cluttered mess. So fans of Peter Parker picked up their pens and produced some very funny parodies.

Fans respond to awful ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ IMAX poster with their own hilariously bad designs
Jake Gyllenhaal (left) and Tom Holland (right) star in Spider-Man: Far From Home. [Photo: Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

The new IMAX poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home was recently released. Fans are far from impressed.

From the splatted stencils of the film’s European locations to the copy-and-paste job of the characters with a total disregard for size ratio, it’s all just cluttered assault on the eyes. (And it comes on the heels of the one-sheet for Peter Parker’s previous outing, 2017’s Spider-Man Homecoming, being met with ridicule too.)

One person on Twitter pointed out the stark difference between Marvel’s previous IMAX posters for Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel.

Both are streamlined with just one character front and center and fairly neutral backgrounds. The poster for Far From Home, however, looks like Aunt May made a scrapbook collage for Peter’s kooky adventures. In the dark.

With Twitter being Twitter, fans started posting their own intentionally terrible versions of the poster, and it’s feeling like the Sonic the Hedgehog fiasco all over again.

On the plus side, the hideous IMAX one-sheet did inspire some people to produce some genuinely gorgeous pieces of fan art. Maybe some of them can get jobs at Marvel for the next Spidey sequel.

About the author

KC covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

