These 15 mind-blowing bike projects will make you hate your regular bike lane

While some cities still struggle to build safe bike lanes, others are creating infrastructure like a multi-level bike parking garage and an aerial path that connects to transit stations. The Bicycle Architecture Biennale , opening in Amsterdam on Monday, highlights 15 of the most interesting projects. “By showcasing the most dynamic, visual solutions, the BAB inspires a new way of thinking about what cities of the future should look like,” says Adam Stones, strategy director of Bycs, an organization aiming to move 50% of urban trips to bikes by 2030. “And by showing what is possible, it will lead to many more creative solutions being implemented.”

Four of the projects are from the bike-obsessed Netherlands. But Next Architects, a Dutch architecture firm that helped curate the show, points out that the country was dominated by cars in the 20th century, and had to make conscious choices to transform–meaning that other countries can do the same thing. “It is thanks to decades of campaigning against car architecture, against plans without bicycles, that the space for slow traffic and residence has been reclaimed in the city,” says Bart Reuser, founding partner at Next Architects.

Biggest bicycle parking in the world

Ector Hoogstad Architecten (Utrecht, the Netherlands)

In Utrecht, where around 43% of trips take place on bikes, a massive bike parking garage at the central train station now fits 12,500 bikes. The space is so large that it includes indoor bike ramps so that riders can quickly ride to park; a digital system is designed to guide people to empty spaces. (Along with other bike parking near the central station, there will be more than 33,000 spaces for bikes in the area before the end of 2020.)

Cycling and pedestrian connection

Batlle i Roig (Barcelona, Spain)

For decades, it’s been difficult for people walking or biking to cross an intersection in Barcelona where a ring road meets an expressway. A new path is more direct, or about 1,640 feet shorter than the old route, and designed to feel more like riding in the countryside than the middle of the city.

Coffee & Bikes

BureauVanEig/Biq architecten (Delft, the Netherlands)

Over the last couple of decades, the main road at the university campus of TU Delft has transformed from a street filled with cars to a green zone with walking and biking paths. In the center, a huge new bike parking garage has space for 2,100 bikes combined with a light-filled coffee bar. It also has a bike repair workshop.