Sarah Huckabee Sanders is out as White House press secretary

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the administration at the end of the month.

The departure appears amicable from the language of the tweet, in which Trump describes Sanders as “wonderful,” and a “special person with wonderful talents, who has done an incredible job.”

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders, who had the unenviable role of explaining the unexplainable, did so with gusto ever since she replaced the irreplaceable Sean Spicer in July 2017. (In another blast from the past, it was Anthony Scaramucci who announced the hire during his record-breaking six-day stint as communications director.)

Sanders has racked up quite a compilation of alternative facts during her tenure of digging the administration out of self-excavated holes. Here’s a selection of Sanders’s quotes that PolitiFact rates as completely “false.”

The president added that he hoped Sanders would go on to run for governor of Arkansas. If she did so, she’d be following in the footsteps of her father and staunch Trump fan, Mike “I majored in miracles” Huckabee.

Sanders responded to Trump’s tweet shortly afterward to indicate that she will be spending more time with her family.