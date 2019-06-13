The VC-backed media myth is combusting

Business Insider is a large media operation and filled with many smart and talented business reporters, and so I imagine a recent headline sent shivers down some of their spines. CNN reported that Axel Springer, BI‘s parent company, is trying to go private, with private-equity firm KKR offering to purchase minority stakeholder shares.

True, media companies are prone to sales, yet this move could prove to be a worrying one. Private equity isn’t invested in the long game: It wants to consolidate to maximize cash flow wherever possible. It’s a get-rich-quick scheme for already rich people. And so this news likely gave some people pause.

For examples of PE’s destruction, we need only look at numerous industries. Aging retail stores like Toys “R”Us and Payless have been bought private by PE firms, only to face growing debts and ultimately death. Newspapers like the Denver Post saw a similar fate after being sold to a hedge fund.

In theory, private equity is designed to give mature companies growth capital when they sit in between being a venture-stage company and a public one. In practice, though, the private-equity playbook all too often operates to extract cash from struggling companies rather than find clever new ways to revivify them. Investors use it as a financial apparatus. Firms invest with an eye toward a company’s cash flow, or an overfunded pension, let’s say, and then saddle it with debt if the company needs more funds. From there, they make even more money from fees and other expenses. And then, when the load become too much, the companies either go public again or file for bankruptcy—which will, once again, give investors another fresh lump of cash.

To be clear: I’m not saying this is what’s going to happen to Axel Springer or what happens in every instance of private-equity investment. Just that it has happened enough, in enough high-profile examples, that it is reason to be cautious rather than optimistic.

Indeed, changes are already afoot at Axel Springer. Reuters reports that BI is joining forces with eMarketer, another Axel-owned publication. BI founder Henry Blodget will be leading the combined entity, and AdAge adds that the proposed merger will result in the consolidation of both companies’ intelligence units. According to the report, neither plans any layoffs.

I emailed Blodget asking for more info about the merger’s plans, and he wrote back: