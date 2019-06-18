For mothers, parental leave is a penalty whether they take it or not

Corporate parental leave policies are earning their share of headlines: Netflix offers 52 weeks of paid leave, Microsoft offers 22 weeks to birth parents and 10 to those who don’t give birth (and now will only work with companies that offer paid leave as well), and Amazon offers 20 weeks to mothers and will even shell out for their partner’s parental leave pay —even if they don’t work for Amazon. These are glimpses of progress among companies in a country still behind the curve on parental leave . But even these changes haven’t made a dent in a culture that still is yet to fully embrace the idea of parental leave.

In the U.S., only 14% of the men who have access to parental leave take more than two weeks after the birth or adoption of a child, according to a study by Ball State University.

Why aren’t fathers taking paternity leave? They don’t want to suffer the motherhood penalty.

A Deloitte survey found that 57% of men say taking paternity leave would be perceived as a lack of commitment to their careers—a penalty all too familiar to mothers who also do paid work.

For fathers, taking parental leave is seen as optional, even unnecessary. So when they take paternity leave at all, they’re regarded as committed to their family; when they come back after fewer than two weeks, they’re committed to working. It’s when a larger amount of time is taken that they risk professional penalty.

For mothers, maternity leave is used to measure on a sliding scale a woman’s level of “commitment,” with her role as a mother on one end and her role as a professional on the other. If she takes time away from work, she lacks commitment to her career. If she uses her time to work, she lacks commitment to her family.

When fathers are given the option, they’re rewarded for not taking parental leave, they’re rewarded for taking it too. When mothers are given the option, they’re penalized either way.