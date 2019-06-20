This construction company designed its own trailer for job sites, and it’s gorgeous

Trailers are a common fixture of building sites: Construction crews are outside all day, and their reprieve from the elements while on the job is usually a dusty old trailer with a drip coffee maker in the corner, if they’re lucky. But Patrick Powers, owner of the Vancouver-based Powers Construction, wanted something better for his workers and clients braving the cold north air. So he tapped his own crew to build something better and tougher. They’ve dubbed it the Site Shack.

The Site Shack is an 8′ x 2′ prefab structure built to be moved on a flatbed truck and dropped in the middle of nowhere with a crane. Its exterior is a durable weathered steel shell. Inside, fir walls and benches offer a sense of coziness. A wood-burning fireplace sits in the corner, and a generous amount of light pours in through one wall, which is all glass. It looks stunning, but perhaps it also looks cold. What you don’t see is a two-inch layer of Outsulation (a rigid foam insulation that appears to sit right below the steel, wrapped around the frame like a coat).

I almost hate to imagine how dirty this space could become, facing the mud, cement, and general grime that accompanies a building project. But then again, challenging the stereotype of any job site’s portapotty-level amenities seems to be the project’s exact appeal. Powers Construction has branded itself as not just a competent construction company, but a surprisingly cool one—just check out the GQ-like spreads of its team, who are journalists and pro skateboarders when they’re not hammering on nails. And they’ve built an equally considered tiny home to match.

Powers Construction is apparently now building Site Shacks in limited numbers upon request, but the company was unavailable to comment on price.