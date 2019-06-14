I took my full paternity leave. Here’s how I made it work

When my husband Carlo and I began the very lengthy process of adoption, our journey started with a lot of paperwork. Deciding to be fathers meant we interviewed with several adoption agencies, which eventually brought us to the matching phase (think of it as online dating for birth and adoptive parents).

I had an opportunity over a work dinner to share this news with my boss, Sukanta Dutt, who was EY’s global risk management leader at the time. I made sure to note that on average the process takes two years, but in some extreme circumstances parents might match with a recently born baby—meaning they could become parents in a matter of days. The uncertainty of this timeline is a major challenge adoptive parents face.

Shortly after this dinner, friends who adopted children called to share that their daughter’s birth parents were pregnant again and were curious if they knew anyone currently in the matching process. Carlo and I agreed we should be open to the opportunity to find out more. What we weren’t anticipating was that the birth mother was scheduled to give birth in 17 days.

We met the birth parents that weekend and decided to take the leap forward. Suddenly, everything became real. Since we weren’t prepared to become parents so quickly, we had to run to purchase bottles, formula, diapers, onesies, and wipes.

When I called Sukanta to tell him that Carlo and I would soon become that rare exception case I mentioned during our dinner weeks earlier, he couldn’t have been more ecstatic or supportive. A few short days later, we were in a rented car driving toward the hospital where our daughter was about to be delivered. From the moment our daughter was born, the hospital engaged us as her parents.

Making it work as an employee

As soon as we met our daughter, I was determined to take full advantage of EY’s enhanced and gender equitable paid parental leave policy, which offers up to four months of fully paid time off for new moms and dads to spend as much time as possible with their newborn during the early months of her life.

To prepare for my leave, I co-developed a written plan with my team about coverage in my absence, and in turn, I received no resistance from my teammates.