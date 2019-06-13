How Hong Kong protesters are evading China’s digital crackdown

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Hong Kong in recent days to protest a proposed law that would make it easier to extradite people to the Chinese mainland.

The Hong Kong legislature has postponed further consideration of the measure, which critics say could compromise the former U.K. colony’s tenuous autonomy, but protesters continue to clash with police. As with most modern political movements, the protest is being coordinated in part through online messaging apps, leading to a digital cat-and-mouse game between authorities and activists.