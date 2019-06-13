Job seekers, these are the best 25 cities for you in 2019

If you’re a recent grad or just up for a change in career, here are two words of advice: Go West. Job site Indeed has just released its annual list of the best cities for job seekers, and Silicon Valley sits firmly at the top.

Tech hub San Jose, and its equally tech-savvy neighbor, San Francisco, rank as number one and two on the list. San Jose has the best job market favorability across the country, meaning there is the least competition for jobs, which is why the city has the second-lowest unemployment rate. And people there seem to love their jobs, as San Jose has the second-highest company reviews.

That said, Silicon Valley is expensive and while they are hiring, a lot of people can’t afford to live there and pay astronomical rents. That’s why San Jose falls to number 37 when ranked by adjusted salary.

It’s a similar story for San Francisco. Job competition is low (ranking second in job market favorability), as is the unemployment rate (number 3), and people love working there (number five). However, in the immortal words of Jimmy McMillan, the rent is too damn high. The sky-high cost of living in the Bay Area leads to a lower ranking for adjusted salary (number 39).

Because of those high housing costs, both cities face talent shortages for both tech and lower-wage jobs. Tech workers are moving to Seattle, home to Amazon and Microsoft, and then state capitals Minneapolis-St. Paul and Salt Lake City instead.

Luckily, there are other options. In the West, Salt Lake City ranks at number 10. While the East Coast represents with Boston (number 3) and Washington, D.C. (number 9). The Midwest has options too with Minneapolis-St. Paul (number 6) and Milwaukee (number 7). As for the South, there are reportedly plenty of jobs in Nashville (number 5) and Oklahoma City (number 8), and if you’re not boycotting Alabama for its abortion ban, Birmingham comes in at number 4.

Check out the full list below and the full details here, and good luck on your job hunt.