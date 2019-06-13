AT&T just cancelled Samsung’s Galaxy Fold preorders: report

It seems that Samsung hasn’t yet figured out a solution to its Galaxy Fold problem. The much-anticipated smartphone that folds in the middle has been hampered with issues. Last April, Samsung sent the device to multiple reviewers to try out the new $1,980 phone . Some testers reported issues with the screen—including one tech journalist who found half the screen entirely unusable. This caused Samsung to delay the phone’s release until it figured out a way to fix the problems the reviewers experienced.

Well, it seems the Galaxy Fold isn’t being released anytime soon—Tom’s Guide reports that AT&T has cancelled all its preorders. “Samsung delayed the release of the phone, which means we can’t ship your phone,” the carrier is reportedly telling customers who wanted to purchase the device.

I reached out to Samsung for comment, as well as asked if a new launch date for the Fold will be announced soon.

For now, our superfluous future of a folding smartphone will have to wait. You can read Tom’s Guide‘s report here.