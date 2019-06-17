4 women on finding the right response to sexism at work

Working as a firefighter was Alexis Moore’s dream job, she says. She had been training and preparing for the role so rigorously that she sailed through training. “I was ready to go,” she recalls.

But when she reported for duty, her supervisor wasn’t as enthusiastic. He told her that he and his team didn’t want a woman there, she recalls. Throughout her time working as a firefighter, she says she experienced harassment. Over time, Moore tried forceful comebacks as well as trying to just ignore the situation. Ultimately, she was injured on the job and left her beloved career.

“I did not report the injury at the time, or the bias and abuse, out of fear that I would never find another job in the fire service,” she says. “Sadly, this was advice I received from lawyers and the union representatives at the time the ’90s.” Today, Moore is an attorney and advocate who helps women who have experienced sexual harassment in their careers.

More than 4 in 10 women have faced gender discrimination in the workplace, according to 2017 data from the Pew Research Center. From being underestimated to dealing with outright sexism and discrimination, to enduring insulting comments and jokes, women still unfortunately are subject to all manner of workplace slights.

Say what?

Finding the right response in the moment—one that is both satisfying and effective—can be difficult. It’s something with which Charlie Brook struggles. Brook writes Her Me Out, a blog about rape culture. Some of her workplace interactions at a startup in Barcelona have been very inappropriate, she says, including a coworker who touched and spoke about women problematically.

She recalls one instance in which the coworker announced to everyone in the vicinity how “sexy” a client was after she left a meeting. Brook went to senior management with her concerns about her coworker’s behavior. Aside from one woman who didn’t follow through, Brook says they didn’t take her seriously. She says that now she wishes she would have confronted him more directly in the moment.

“I basically did women’s studies and gender studies in my master’s degree. So, I obviously know the mechanics of how the whole system works,” she says. “I thought I’d be the kind of person that would just immediately report somebody in that way, but actually, when you’re in the situation, it’s so much different.”