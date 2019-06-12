Chernobyl selfies are as hot as the HBO series now—and almost as radioactive

It’s hard to tell which ingredients might transform a location into this year’s must-see travel destination. Even with that unpredictability in mind, though, the ascension of Chernobyl to the jet set upper echelon is baffling.

One might think an important lesson of HBO’s megahit limited series Chernobyl would be, “Maybe don’t go to Chernobyl?” but that has definitely not turned out to be the case. Tourism is apparently way up this year, and the influencers are influencing about it.

Meanwhile in Chernobyl: Instagram influencers flocking to the site of the disaster. pic.twitter.com/LnRukoLirQ — Bruno Zupan (@komacore) June 9, 2019

Nothing about the HBO series Chernobyl particularly screams, “Let’s start pricing out Airbnbs.” The show did, however, spread word about the disaster’s notoriety among a generation that may have grown up only vaguely having heard about it. Now, the uninitiated know of this spooky place that everyone in the world has heard of and is afraid of, and features a king’s ransom of abandoned parks as photo ops. To those who thrive on (or a make a living from) finding new ways to generate likes, the threat of latent radioactive residue may seem tame compared with the possibility of leaving a nuclear reactor’s worth of Instagram gold on the table.

Obviously, not everybody is crazy about this idea. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin vented on Twitter his displeasure with some of the photos he’s seen coming out of the Zone of Exclusion. (Probably the thong one, specifically.)

It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around. If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 11, 2019

Fair point! It’s not exactly an honorarium to strike a seductive pose on The Bridge of Death. In fact, it’s totally in keeping with the era that brought us Funeral Selfies as a genre. Hell, we’ve already survived an Auschwitz Selfies conversation this year.