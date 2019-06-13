Burger King goes full Stranger Things with the Upside Down Whopper

Are you ready to go back to the Upside Down? Weeks ahead of the season three premiere of Stranger Things on Netflix, Burger King is giving fans in 11 cities the chance to eat a Whopper like a Demogorgon. The Upside Down Whopper is exactly the same as a regular Whopper—beef patty topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onions on a soft sesame seed bun—except for one thing: The bottom bun is on top.

Be very afraid.

The select locations will also have limited-edition Stranger Things T-shirts, crowns, ketchup packets, and pins. There’s also a BK app contest with Coke, where you scan the icon displayed on any Burger King drink cup to enter for a chance to win such daily prizes as food, cash, airline tickets, a car, and a Stranger Things VIP experience. Oh, and don’t forget “The Hopper Meal,” named for David Harbour’s burly police chief. Available only through DoorDash, it’s a Whopper, small fries, and drink for $5, which also gets customers access to exclusive season three content.

For BK, it’s a much less controversial meal promo than last month’s mental health-based “Real Meals,” that earned the brand a high-profile backlash.

This is the second big Stranger Things marketing tie-in Coke’s got its hands in, adding to its big New Coke comeback.

Of course, if we get a scene in the new, 1985-set season where Dustin is openly wondering about the whereabouts of Herb, then we know these tie-ins have gone a wee bit too far.

If you don’t live in Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or New York, and therefore can’t get your hands on the official Upside Down Whopper, fear not: Just get a regular one and rotate it.