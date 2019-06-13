The 10 biggest issues U.S. mayors say they’re tackling in 2019

From housing and economic development, to the environment and demographics, mayors are focused on the issues that matter to people. In 2019, more mayors are discussing fair housing protection, pre-arrest diversion, immigration, and the Census.

Cities are the places where the big issues of our time are being debated and addressed. From Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis who is reshaping the local housing landscape by ending single-family zoning, to Mayors Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, Jean Stothert in Omaha, and Michael Hancock in Denver who are championing greater investment in public transit, our local leaders are providing leadership and getting the job done.

Every year, mayors discuss issues that are critical to their communities, and provide a vision for the future in their state of the city addresses. At the National League of Cities, we analyze more than 150 of these speeches each year, and lay out the results in our annual State of the Cities report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of what is happening in cities now, and highlights trends by region and for the country as a whole.

Below are the top 10 issues that matter to cities in 2019:

10. Government data and technology (mentioned in 11% of speeches)

I want the city—council and staff—to make effective use of online survey tools to inform the choices before council. More agile, timely, and accessible digital outreach will help the community be directly engaged in our decisions.—Mayor Lucy Vinis, Eugene, Oregon

Cities are focused on streamlining processes and creating data-driven solutions for residents. In order to get information to residents quickly and improve overall transparency and engagement, cities are broadly improving communications among municipal agencies. Additionally, more and more places are using machine-learning techniques to monitor and repair infrastructure, and of course, to fill the eponymous pothole.

9. Education (mentioned in 20% of speeches)

And as an educator, I know the best economic development and anti-poverty tool is access to a quality education.—Mayor Robert Garcia, Long Beach, California

Mayors and city leaders are working together to not only provide youth with access to a high-quality education, but also to consider how educational institutions can be utilized for community-wide initiatives. Libraries remain essential, and in many communities, mayors are championing libraries as a tool to help community members engage with the ever-growing digital world.

8. Demographics (mentioned in 32% of speeches)

Eliminating economic and racial inequities leads to positive outcomes, including better educational achievement, improved public health, and reduced violence.—Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee

Mayors are advancing racial equity through concerted efforts to be inclusive of all people by including the stories of and creating accessible services and amenities to their city residents. And despite the polarized discourse surrounding immigration at the national level, mayors spoke about it positively in 2019. The upcoming 2020 Census, and specifically the added question on immigration, was top of mind in many mayoral speeches this year, and being a “welcoming city” for all was a common refrain in state of the city addresses.

7. Public safety (mentioned in 37% of speeches)

Providing for public safety is perhaps the most important function of any city government. Looking forward, we need to focus on retaining our current police department staff, and we have a clear need to put more police officers on the streets.—Mayor Bruce Fraley, Berea, Kentucky

Local leaders are starting to use pre-arrest diversion—the deterrence of individuals away from the criminal justice system and toward community-based services—as a public safety strategy. This challenges the more traditional “tough on crime” approaches of the past, and is a growing trend in medium and large cities across the U.S.