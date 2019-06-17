A guide to finding LGBTQ-friendly companies

Perhaps working for a diverse company —one that’s inclusive of all people—is important to you. Or maybe you want to be accepted into a workplace that sees you as a valuable equal. Whatever your reason, you’re seeking a certain environment, but how can you make sure—really, truly sure—that you have found a company that’s diverse and inclusive in all things?

For Pride Month—celebrated each June to commemorate the Stonewall riots and recognize the impact LGBT people have had in the world—Glassdoor sat down with Tamesha Hart, talent acquisition senior manager at Toyota North America, to find out how job seekers can find a diverse company—plus, how to score a job at one of the top automotive companies in the world, which is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands.

Luckily, companies that welcome diversity are more plentiful than ever, Hart explains. “The demographics of America’s workforce have … evolved significantly,” Hart tells Glassdoor. “Today, women and minorities are a much larger part of the workforce, and many people are also working longer and delaying retirement. Furthermore, more and more companies today are now realizing that embracing diversity and inclusion [are] a competitive advantage to their business—it’s not just a ‘feel good’ or ‘nice-to-have’ [thing] anymore.”

According to Hart, corporate diversity and inclusion look like: “Clear linkage to the strategy, organizational goals, and objectives of the business; organizational commitment to creating an inclusive culture; employee involvement and respect for all; leadership accountability, measurement, and evaluation; and strategic, intentional planning.” But these things aren’t always easy to spot—especially for someone who is on the outside of a company’s walls.

So, how can you find a truly diverse company? Here’s what to look for and what to ask:

Look for a diversity and inclusion governance structure

“A company must have a diversity and inclusion governance structure that helps guide its strategies and programs, fosters leadership and management commitment, and drives employee engagement to create and foster an inclusive culture,” says Hart. (At Toyota, a Diversity Advisory Board oversees such governance.) So, make sure you check to see if the company you’re interested in has such a structure, or ask about it during your interview.

Research: Has the company made any top lists for diversity?

Lists exist to rank companies for their diversity, including Diversity Inc. Top 50 Companies for Diversity or the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, Hart points out. And, “these lists and scores are public information that candidates can easily find online,” she says. “These lists reflect companies that don’t just talk about diversity, but walk the walk day-in and day-out with employee and third-party validation.” For example, “Toyota’s earned 12 consecutive perfect scores on Human Rights Corporate Equality Index,” she says.