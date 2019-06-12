Here is the patriarchy, handily summed up in one Joe Biden image

On Tuesday afternoon, a CUNY professor sent out a series of tweets recounting Joe Biden’s flagrantly horny interactions with women in the audience for his speech. As individual cringey lines began their echo chamber orbit through retweets and screenshots, one crucial piece of context was missing. The speech was from 1973.

The American people already know where Joe Biden is coming from with regards to women. We know how he treated Anita Hill. We know about the handsiness. And of course, we know about the recent almost-apology. (Well, the one for the handsiness, at least; Biden has pointedly never apologized to Anita Hill.) What the American people do not know yet is whether Biden has actually internalized any of the blowback he’s earned over the years for his treatment of women.

So far, it’s not looking good.

Those tweets from that CUNY professor were widely circulated (irresponsibly, I might add) because they were believable lines from a guy who keeps attempting to make a clumsy joke out of the idea that he must treat women like people. Making matters worse is a tweet that emerged late on Tuesday and in some respects could be more damaging than if those 1973 comments actually had been from June 2019.

Told Biden we need someone stronger on reproductive justice, and after his reversal on the Hyde Amendment, we asked him to protect assault survivors. He said “nobody has spoken about it, done more, or changed more than I have”. I told him we deserve better. pic.twitter.com/YDtS4Ehs2d — K.C. (@thelocalmaniac8) June 11, 2019

“Told Biden we need someone stronger on reproductive justice, and after his reversal on the Hyde Amendment, we asked him to protect assault survivors,” reads the tweet by a Wisconsin-based activist who goes by K.C. “He said ‘nobody has spoken about it, done more, or changed more than I have’. I told him we deserve better.”

K.C.’s tweet references Biden’s recent flip-flop on his support for the Hyde amendment, which would bar federal funds for abortion services in many cases. The former vice president’s reversal came only after he faced intense backlash from progressives. He may have landed on the pro-choice side his supporters would want him on, but the wavering along the way—he had just reaffirmed his Hyde support only two days prior—seems more significant than the outcome. Biden’s decision on this issue smacks of twitchy political calculus, rather than a sense of moral obligation or empathy, and activists like K.C. are right to be suspicious of Biden’s commitment to reproductive health.