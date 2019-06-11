Airbnb brings LGBTQ+ generations together to celebrate Stonewall’s 50th anniversary

Some things are just generational. It doesn’t matter the cause, cohort, or culture, the relationship between older and younger folks is complicated.

The LGBTQ+ community is no different, but to help build bridges between generations, Airbnb brought together artists and activists to learn from one another, and hopefully find some common ground and understanding.

The brand partnered with the LGBTQ elder advocacy organization Sage to introduce strangers from different generations—both Stonewall veterans and LGBTQ+ youth—to talk about their experiences.

Airbnb has long revolved its brand strategy around connecting people, and this is a strong way to tie that into its own Pride Month celebration. Last year, the company promoted its list of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities (NYC topped it), while in 2016 it profiled a variety of people and how they dealt with challenges around being LGBTQ as part of its #HostwithPride campaign.